Guru Purnima Celebrated with Fervour; Yoga Guru Dinesh Sharma Honoured in MP's Sehore | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): People celebrated Guru Purnima with enthusiasm on Tuesday and organised various events in temples, ashrams, educational institutions, and cultural organisations.

Those who practise Yoga honoured Yoga Guru Dinesh Sharma on the occasion. Sharma works in the government high school Bijlon and teaches Yoga at the police lines and Mandi Maidan free of cost daily.

Students of Vaishnav Mata College honour teachers

Panna: The students of Vaishnav Mata College celebrated Guru Purnima with enthusiasm. The students organised a function in the auditorium of the college.

According to the director of the college, Ankur Trivedi, Maharshi Vedvyas was born on this day. Special guest Avinash Pandey said, ''Guru Purnima teaches us to respect our elders.''

Pinnacle Academy students celebrate Guru Purnima

Harda: The students of Pinnacle Academy celebrated Guru Purnima on Tuesday. Patron of the Parshuram, Sena Rakesh Chaturvedi, participated in the event as the chief guest.

The speeches by Harshi Mandlikaran, Angelina Jonatha, and Ojas Rajput delighted the audience. Teacher Shobha Rathore spoke about the importance of teachers in everybody's life.