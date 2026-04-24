Gunshots Outside Woman’s Home Near CM Residence In Bhopal; Probe On | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread in the upscale Shyamla Hills area after two masked miscreants opened fire outside a woman’s residence near Kilol Park, close to Chief Minister’s residence late on Thursday night, the Shyamla Hills police said on Friday.

The incident occurred just days after a robbery was reported in the same police station limits. According to police, the suspects arrived on a motorcycle late at night and stopped outside the house of 55-year-old Sharda. One bullet struck the front door while a second round was fired into the air before the assailants fled the scene.

Police station incharge Neelam Patwa said the woman was inside her house at the time. She came out after hearing the noise but found the attackers had already escaped. Neighbours also reported hearing gunshots following which CCTV footage from a nearby house was checked. The footage reportedly shows two masked men arriving on a bike, firing shots and fleeing immediately.

Patwa said that preliminary investigation suggested a possible link to a complaint the woman had recently filed against a youth. Police have registered a case and formed teams to trace the suspects using CCTV evidence and other leads.

According to police station incharge, woman’s son, Rajkumar, is a history-sheeter with about 20 cases registered against him across different police stations in the city. Officials are examining whether the firing incident is connected to past disputes or intended as a warning.