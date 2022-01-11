Guna: Student, her boyfriend consume poisonous substance, die

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student along with her lover allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substances, sources said on Tuesday.

While the girl, who recently qualified the NEET exam and was waiting for counselling, died at a hospital in Guna on Monday, her lover died on the way to Bhopal late Monday night.

According to reports, Anjali, a resident of Mawan village, and her lover Sandeep Raghuvansi, a resident of Ashok Nagar district, met at a house of the latter's friend on Sunday night.

Both of them consumed poisonous substances during wee hours on Monday. When Raghuvansi’s friend came to know, he took both of them to the district hospital.

The police said that Anjali had died at district hospital, Raghuvansi was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

The police added that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:34 PM IST