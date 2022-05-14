Guna: Police encounter two accused in killing of three policemen in district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The police encountered two accused in connection with the killing of three policemen in Aaron locality of Guna district on Saturday.

According to reports, the gunned down accused were identified as Shahjad and Naushad. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has confirmed the encounter of the accused.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Saturday in which three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers.

According to sources, the police encountered the accused, Naushad Mewati in retaliatory firing during the time of incident itself whereas another accused Shahjad was encountered near Aaron's hill later.

Superintendent of Police, (SP Guna) Rajeev Mishra said, "Three police personnel, including SI of Aron police station, head constable and one constable, were shot dead by poachers in the forest under the limits of Aron police station in Guna. The police team was attacked by the poachers."

Home Minister Mishra said that the police had surrounded the criminals based on a tip-off received, following which there was a gunfight.

"Incident is unfortunate. Police received the information about some criminals and they surrounded them. Upon finding themselves surrounded, criminals started firing. Three policemen including an SI lost their lives in the line of duty. We will nab the culprits soon and strict action will be taken," Mishra said.

The Minister added that five heads and two carcasses of deer along with a carcass of a peacock were recovered from the spot.

Sources said that the police identified almost all the accused in this case but the names were not disclosed yet. All these accused belonged to Aaron police station limits. The police teams were searching for the remaining accused.

