Guna: Mob thrashes youths on suspicion of kidnapping girl in city

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Mob thrashed two youth for allegedly kidnapping a girl near Reliance Petrol Pump locality in the city on Monday.

According to reports, four youths hailing from Indore tried to kidnap the 23-year-old girl, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony of the city. The youths caught the girl and forcibly tried to make her sit in the car. The girl raised an alarm after which the nearby people gathered over there on hearing the scream of the girl.

The people tried to nab these four youths, but two of them fled the spot. The mob, however, caught the two youths and beat them up fiercely. They also vandalized their car.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

It is said that the girl got engaged to Dinesh Dubey, a resident of Dhar district, a year ago. Dinesh works as a driver in an electricity company in Indore, but after a few months, the family members of the girl broke the engagement.

The four youths including Dinesh had come to Guna in a car to take revenge. But the mob caught Dinesh and his brother Surendra. After beating these two youths, they handed them over to the police. The Cantt police station has registered a case against these four youths and started investigation into the matter.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:11 PM IST