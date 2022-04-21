Guna: Man rapes his 12-year-old daughter for last 1 year

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been violating his 12-year-old daughter for the last one year in Madhusudangarh locality of the district, the police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light when the brother of the victim saw his father committing the crime, he reached the police station along with his sister and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, the Child Welfare Committee also informed about the incident. Child Welfare Committee president Anusuiya Raghuvanshi said that the victim told them that her father used to rape her by imprisoning her in the house. He did not allow her to step out of the house. Along with this he beat her up and threatened to throw her out of the house.

According to reports, the accused father had driven his wife out of the house 5 years ago. The woman also had a second marriage. Because of which the victim and her brother used to live alone with their father. The victim’s brother, who is studying in a residential school, had come home and then the girl narrated all the things to her brother.

Meanwhile one day her brother had seen his father committing the crime. He then reached the police station with his sister and told the whole incident to the police.

The Child Welfare Committee president Raghuvanshi said that she investigated the case seriously and recorded the statement of the victim. After the statement, she wrote to the police to take further action into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP Guna) Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that the accused was arrested. He was presented before the court and sent to jail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:42 PM IST