Guna: Man rapes daughter, strangles her to death

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a gory incident reported in Guna district, a man allegedly strangulated his minor daughter, then raped her body before dumping it in a forest, police sources said on Wednesday.

Moreover, he reached Cantt. Police station and lodged a missing person complaint.

The incident occurred at Mukawan village of the district.

According to reports, the accused, 40, said in his complaint to police that his 14-year-old daughter went missing from home on Tuesday noon.

Acting on a complaint, a police team rushed to the village and started an investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was last seen with her father.

The police, on the basis of suspicion, nabbed the father and interrogated him. He confessed to have committed the crime. Police later recovered the body from the forest.

According to police, the accused took his daughter to a forest area and asked her to have physical relations with him. When she refuted, he strangulated her and raped her body.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:53 PM IST