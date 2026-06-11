Guna Man Booked For Sharing Objectionable Post On Daughter Of UP's Ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Guna police have registered an FIR against a local man for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the daughter of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on social media.

The action was taken after a complaint was filed by the district unit of the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Yuva Yadav Mahasabha. Based on the complaint, Kotwali police registered a case against the accused under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Guna resident Brajesh Bhanu Sharma allegedly posted a controversial and offensive comment about Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, Aditi Yadav, on Facebook. The post read:

"Ye hai Akhilesh Yadav ki beti Aditi aur saath wala photo hai ek Nigerian yuvaak ka jo behtar h*ro ki chahat rakhta hai! In dono mein kuchh kuchh hota hai ki khabrein chal rahi hain?"

(This is Aditi, the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav, and the person in the accompanying photo is a Nigerian young man who desires better hoors. There are reports circulating that something is going on between the two.)

Read Also Social Media Post Linked To SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter Sparks Political Buzz In UP

Investigation underway

The complainants also alleged that the accused had made several other misleading and objectionable posts on social media.

The complaint was submitted by district president Dharmendra Yadav on Wednesday at Kotwali police station.

He said the post had hurt the sentiments of members of the Yadav community and demanded strict action against the accused.

Speaking on the issue, Dharmendra Yadav said disrespectful comments against women should not be tolerated.

He urged the administration to arrest the accused and take strong action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Members of the Yadav Mahasabha have warned that they may launch protests if prompt action is not taken.

Police have registered the FIR, and further investigation is underway.