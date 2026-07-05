Guest Teachers To Get Relief As Education Department Eases 90% E-Attendance Rule | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has decided to provide relief to guest teachers who could not achieve the mandatory 90% e-attendance due to various reasons.

The decision comes in the wake of growing controversy over the rejoining process for guest teachers.

The Commissioner of Public Instruction (CPI) has directed that cases of such teachers will now be examined by a three-member committee headed by the District Education Officer (DEO), which will take a decision within the stipulated time.

In an order issued on Sunday, the CPI said detailed instructions had been sent to all DEOs regarding the scrutiny and disposal of applications seeking exemption from the e-attendance requirement.

According to the order, guest teachers who failed to complete 90% e-attendance during the 2025-26 academic session or whose attendance remained below the prescribed limit may submit their applications by email to the office of the DEO.

The CPI has directed every district to constitute a three-member committee under the chairmanship of the DEO.

The committee will examine the applications and supporting documents before taking a final decision in accordance with the rules.

The directorate has also clarified that if a teacher cites any exceptional circumstance beyond the specified grounds, the district committee may consider the case on the basis of documentary evidence.