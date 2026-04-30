Guest Teacher Recruitment To Begin From May 2 In Bhopal; Online Process Mandatory |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment of guest teachers for the 2026-27 academic session will begin on May 2. New applicants can register themselves. Those already registered have to get their profiles updated and documents verified. The entire process will be online.

The school education department has clarified that a score card will not be generated for any applicant who fails to undergo verification. Consequently, such applicants will be ineligible to participate in the recruitment process.

Selection will be carried out based on the specific requirements for teachers at the primary, middle, and higher secondary levels. The recruitment process will be conducted online via the Atithi Shikshak Portal 3.0 (Guest Teacher Portal 3.0). New applicants are required to register first whereas existing candidates will have to update their profiles.

Read Also 2,000 Guest Teachers Protest In Bhopal Over Regularisation Demand

Around 2,000 guest teachers from across Madhya Pradesh protested at Ambedkar Park in Bhopal on Wednesday, demanding regularisation, higher honorarium and social security benefits. Under the banner of Atithi Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha, they accused the government of failing to honour pre-election promises. Protesters said nearly 1.25 lakh guest teachers face unemployment after April 30.