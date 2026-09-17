Guest Faculty ‘Fall-Out’ Process Will Not Be Rolled Back, Says Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the 'fall-out' process of guest faculty will not be rolled back.

The guest faculty members have been staging a sit-in outside the Bhopal residence of Parmar since Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, four representatives of the protesting guest faculty members met Parmar.

The guest faculty members said the minister made it clear that the process would not be rolled back.

They alleged that during the meeting, the minister even told them that if they wanted, they could contest an election against him, but the 'fall-out' process would not be stopped.

Under the 'fall-out' process, a guest faculty member is displaced when a regular faculty member is appointed or transferred to the post.

Guest faculty stop Chouhan's convoy

Faculty stopped the convoy of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday morning, urging him to intervene in their long-pending demands, particularly against the 'fall-out' process.

Guest faculty member Rakesh Kumar Singh said Chouhan told them that an announcement made by one chief minister should be fulfilled by the next chief minister.