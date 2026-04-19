Groom Booked Day Before Wedding After VIDEO Shows Him Firing Shots In Air During Celebrations In Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A groom was booked after a video of him firing celebratory shots during pre-wedding celebration goes viral in Shivpuri on Saturday.

The groom can be seen dancing in front of the DJ at the Phaldan programme organised before the wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The incident happened in Kadersara village within the jurisdiction of Tendua police station area in Shivpuri district.

Onlookers present at the scene recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media, prompting the police to take action.

In the video, the groom can be seen holding a gun and firing shots in the air while people around him continue dancing.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Case Registered Against Groom After He Fired Shots In Air While Dancing At A Pre-Wedding Function In MP's #Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/jK37Fsy2i0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 19, 2026

According to the report, the accused was identified as Mamlesh Yadav, son of Asharam Yadav, a resident of Kadesra village. The Phaldan ceremony was held on April 17 at the residence of Mamlesh Yadav. During the event, while dancing in front of the DJ, Mamlesh Yadav fired shots into the air using a gun.

It is reported that Mamlesh Yadav's wedding procession is scheduled for April 19, and the wedding ceremony is already finalised. However, due to this legal action, the groom has found himself in deep trouble just before his wedding.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, the police registered a case against the accused Mamlesh Yadav, whereas his wedding procession is to take place today itself, and the marriage is also to take place.

Tendua Police Station In-charge, Neetu Singh Dhakad, stated that based on the viral video, the firearm used for the celebratory firing is a licensed weapon registered in the name of the accused's mother, Sumat Yadav.

A case has been registered against Mamlesh Yadav under Crime Number 58/26, pursuant to Section 110 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

The police are currently making efforts to seize the weapon and arrest the accused.