Green Sabotage: Chemical Drying Allegations Hits Bhopal Redevelopment Plan; NGT Orders Probe | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations that trees are being dried with chemical substances have sparked controversy in Professors’ Colony, where redevelopment is proposed for a 9,000-square-foot area. The National Green Tribunal has directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to conduct a detailed investigation in the area.

A petition submitted in the matter claims that several trees, estimated to be 20 to 30 years old, are being targeted as they pose obstacles to the construction project.

According to the complaint, unidentified people allegedly poured chemicals into the roots of seven to eight trees in an attempt to weaken and eventually kill them. The move, it is alleged, aims to bypass the legal process required for tree felling, including obtaining official permissions and paying prescribed fees.

While the petition does not name any individuals responsible, the seriousness of the allegations prompted National Green Tribunal to take cognisance. The tribunal observed that the claims, even without specific suspects being identified, raise significant environmental concerns that warrant immediate attention.

Acting on the petition, the NGT directed Bhopal municipal commissioner to forward the complaint to a competent officer for on-site inspection and detailed inquiry. The tribunal further instructed that strict action be taken under relevant laws if any violations are found during the investigation.

With these directions, the tribunal disposed of the matter on Tuesday, placing responsibility for further action on the municipal administration.