 Grant Denial Pushes Theatre Repertories Of MP Into Debt Crisis
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Grant Denial Pushes Theatre Repertories Of MP Into Debt Crisis

Theatre artistes in Bhopal say the Centre’s appeal provision for denied grants is ineffective, calling the process lengthy and futile. Around 135 of 214 repertories in Madhya Pradesh were denied funding for 2024–26, pushing many into debt. Artistes claim losses of Rs 20–40 lakh per group, leaving them in severe financial distress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
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Grant Denial Pushes Theatre Repertories Of MP Into Debt Crisis | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre artistes from the state feel that union culture ministry’s decision that drama companies can retry to get grant from the Centre is meaningless.

Seeking grant after initial refusal is a lengthy process and is unlikely to yield desirable results, they say.

Almost all the repertory companies are in debt of lakh of rupees and the artistes are in dire straits. As many as 135 of 214 drama repertories from the state were refused grants by the Union Culture Ministry for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

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Theatre director-actor Balendra Singh said that the Ministry’s decision was unjust and the appeal provision would not undo the injustice. “Each drama repertory has spent between Rs 20-40 lakh and now they are saying that you won't get the grant for the past two years. We have been ruined. How would we repay loans?” he said. There are 3,500 drama repertories in the country. “Is the government so bankrupt that it wants to starve the artistes?” he asked.

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