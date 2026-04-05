Bhopal News: Active Repertories In MP Shrink From 90 To 39; 650 Artists Affected | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Culture’s latest decision under the Guru-Shishya Parampara (Repertory Grant) scheme has led to the rejection of 78 applications and the “cooling off” of 44 others, bringing down the number of active repertories in Madhya Pradesh from 90 to 39. The change has directly affected around 650 artistes.

Theatre artistes in Bhopal held a press conference on Sunday, alleging that the ministry rejected or “cooled off” over 70% of applications from active cultural institutions without providing clear reasons.

The artistes announced that on April 7, theatre practitioners from Madhya Pradesh and across India will travel to Delhi to meet the Culture Secretary, the Culture Minister and concerned organisations, demanding a review of the decision.

In Madhya Pradesh, around 650 artistes have been directly impacted, while only 42 artistes have received new opportunities. They added that if family members are included, nearly 2,000 people are likely to face financial consequences.

Artistes raised several concerns regarding the selection process. They alleged that independent experts from theatre, dance and music were not included in the selection committee. The process of physical verification and presentations was completely removed this time. They further alleged that approving some applications while rejecting or cooling off others with similar qualifications, without explanation, reflects discrimination.