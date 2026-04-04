Bhopal News: Bank Employee Duped Of ₹2.8 Lakh On Promise Of High Returns | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old bank employee from Nehru Nagar fell victim to a cyber fraud and lost over Rs 2.8 lakh after being promised high returns on stock and cryptocurrency investments. The fraud was carried out through Telegram and WhatsApp over four days.

According to reports, Rahul Sonune works in a private bank. He reported that on March 24, he received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number stating, “Hello Money Investment Sir.

Shortly after, the sender called him and introduced himself as a broker in cryptocurrency and the stock market, promising lucrative returns.

Enticed by the offer, Sonune began transferring money as instructed. To gain his trust, the fraudster shared details of various investment schemes. Between March 24 and March 27, Sonune transferred Rs 2.8 lakh from his bank account to another account as directed by the suspect.

When Sonune demanded promised returns, the fraudster stopped responding to calls and messages. Realising he had been cheated, he filed a complaint on the cyber crime portal. Police have registered a case against unidentified people and initiated an investigation.