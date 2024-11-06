 Govt Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGovt Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Govt Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Expressing condolences on a tragic accident involving a family from Kukshi in Gujarat, Yadav announced a relief grant of Rs 5 lakh to support the affected family.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a firm stance on law and order, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that any individual or group attempting to take the law into their hands will face strict action from the government.

Speaking to media on Tuesday regarding the recent Chhatripura incident, he emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining peace while respecting all religions. "We respect all faiths, but if someone tries to interfere with lawful traditions- such as bursting crackers during Diwali- the government will not tolerate it," Yadav said. 

He stressed that the government seeks to advance development inclusively, yet will not hesitate to act decisively if law and order are threatened. 

Read Also
Indore: 150 To Receive Free Prosthetics Between November 14 To 19; 300 More To Be Selected
article-image

On the recent incident in Canada involving Sikh citizens, Yadav expressed his support for the community, commending Sikh leaders for standing against divisive actions. 

FPJ Shorts
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

The CM also commented on the acclimatisation of elephants in Madhya Pradesh, revealing plans to send state officials to Karnataka and Kerala for specialised training to create a harmonious environment for humans and wildlife. Expressing condolences on a tragic accident involving a family from Kukshi in Gujarat, Yadav announced a relief grant of Rs 5 lakh to support the affected family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Teacher Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake Share Trading Account

Jabalpur Teacher Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake Share Trading Account

Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

Don’t Fall Prey To Congress's ‘Loot Express’; Vote For BJP In Vijaypur Bypoll, Says Speaker...

Don’t Fall Prey To Congress's ‘Loot Express’; Vote For BJP In Vijaypur Bypoll, Says Speaker...

Govt Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Govt Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal's 5-Number Market’s Re-Densification Hits Trade: Families Shifted, Traders Tensed About...

Bhopal's 5-Number Market’s Re-Densification Hits Trade: Families Shifted, Traders Tensed About...