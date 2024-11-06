Govt Will Not Tolerate Lawlessness, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a firm stance on law and order, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that any individual or group attempting to take the law into their hands will face strict action from the government.

Speaking to media on Tuesday regarding the recent Chhatripura incident, he emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining peace while respecting all religions. "We respect all faiths, but if someone tries to interfere with lawful traditions- such as bursting crackers during Diwali- the government will not tolerate it," Yadav said.

He stressed that the government seeks to advance development inclusively, yet will not hesitate to act decisively if law and order are threatened.

On the recent incident in Canada involving Sikh citizens, Yadav expressed his support for the community, commending Sikh leaders for standing against divisive actions.

The CM also commented on the acclimatisation of elephants in Madhya Pradesh, revealing plans to send state officials to Karnataka and Kerala for specialised training to create a harmonious environment for humans and wildlife. Expressing condolences on a tragic accident involving a family from Kukshi in Gujarat, Yadav announced a relief grant of Rs 5 lakh to support the affected family.