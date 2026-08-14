Govt Teacher Climbs School Rooftop To Mark Mandatory E-Attendance Amid Poor Network In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers are reportedly being forced to climb school rooftops to find mobile network signals and mark their mandatory e-attendance in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

They complain poor connectivity has made the digital attendance system a major challenge in rural areas. And not only Chhatarpur, similar complaints have been received from across the state, after the DPI made it compulsory for the school staff to mark e-attendance via 'Humare Shikshak' mobile application.

The incident happened at Tatam Jan Shiksha Kendra in Chhatarpur.

According to the report, a video reportedly from the Tatam Jan Shiksha Kendra shows teachers standing on the school roof with their mobile phones while attempting to get a network signal to record their attendance.

#WATCH | #Chhatarpur: Govt School Teacher Climbs Roof To Mark Attendance After DPI Makes E-Attendance Via 'Humare Shikshak' App Mandatory#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/eeIZ0G5CDv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 14, 2026

The incident has highlighted the difficulties faced by teachers in areas where mobile connectivity remains weak.

Teachers said that since the implementation of the e-attendance system, marking attendance on time has become difficult at several rural schools.

Mobile network signals are reportedly either very weak or unavailable within school premises, forcing teachers to move outside the buildings or reach elevated locations to access connectivity.

Fear of salary deductions

Teachers are also concerned about possible salary deductions if their attendance is not recorded within the prescribed time.

They said they should not face financial penalties for technical problems caused by inadequate network coverage.

The teachers have demanded that connectivity issues at rural schools be addressed before strict enforcement of digital attendance.

They have also sought alternative arrangements for schools where reliable mobile or internet connectivity is unavailable.

They said digital systems can function effectively only when the required infrastructure is in place. Improving mobile network coverage and providing suitable alternatives would help ensure that teachers can mark attendance without leaving school premises or climbing rooftops.

The reported video has drawn attention to the gap between digital administrative requirements and basic connectivity infrastructure in rural areas.