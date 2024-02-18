Govt Should Adopt Humanitarian View: Diggi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing exercise for shifting slum dwellers from Bhadbhada dam site, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said government should adopt a humanitarian view before shifting 200 families from Bhadbhada dam site. Singh met families at Bhadbhada dam site on Sunday. Most of them are slum dwellers. They have to be shifted on February 19 following an order issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT). Their water and power supply have been snapped though school Board examinations are underway. “Human settlement is for 100 years.

So far, there was no threat of submergence as there is Kaliyasot dam. Water is released through Kaliyasot dam. There is grazing land above water level and then there is human settlement. In 1984, government gave them patta (lease) with water and power connection. Now for past two days, power and water supply connections have been snapped,” Singh said.

The Congress leader insisted on their proper rehabilitation before they are shifted. “Random shifting of any human settlement is not justified,” he added. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to remove all the 200 families on February 19 as it has to submit compliance report on March 12. Congress leaders led by former MLA PC Sharma called on chief secretary Veera Rana, Bhopal collector on Saturday with an appeal to be lenient while shifting specially when Board examinations are underway.