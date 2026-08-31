Govt School Teacher Suspended In MP’s Umaria Over Alleged Harassment Of Minor Girl Students | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant teacher at a government primary school in Umaria’s Manpur block has been suspended after allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour with minor girl students. Police have registered a case against the teacher.

The accused, assistant teacher Komalchandra Gupta, was posted at Government Primary School in Sultanpur village.

The allegations came to light after a woman from the village complained to the school’s headmaster incharge, Vishwanath Pandey, accusing Gupta of harassing her seven-year-old daughter and two of her friends.

Accused lured the girls with chocolates

The incident took place on August 22. The teacher allegedly lured the girls with chocolates and showed them inappropriate videos.

The woman also alleged that Gupta threatened the children with a stick and warned them not to tell anyone about the incident.

The incharge headmaster informed the District Education Centre in Umaria. An inquiry team was subsequently constituted to investigate the allegations in the presence of the headmaster, students, their parents and local residents.

The inquiry reportedly found the allegations against Gupta to be true. Indwar police registered a case against the teacher after the complaint was filed on August 29.

Following the FIR, the department suspended Gupta. DEO BS Sarkande issued an order on Sunday confirming the suspension.