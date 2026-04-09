Govt School Principal Spotted With Earphones Plugged In While Student Fans Her In MP's Rewa; VIDEO Viral

MP News: Govt School Principal Sits With Earphones Plugged In While Student Fans Her In Rewa; VIDEO Viral | X

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a student waving a fan for his school principal,. The video is said to be from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

According to information, the video emerged from a government school, Shaskiya Madhyamik Shala Panasi in Rewa district. It is said the incident occurred on Tuesday and the video went viral on Thursday.

In the video, it is clearly visible that the principal of a government school in Tyunthar, Varsha Manjhi, is sitting on a chair with earphones plugged in while a 6-grade student is standing holding a fan beside her to cool her.

The video also shows the student holding his aching hand repeatedly after continuous fanning.

A teacher from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, guides a child through a practical demonstration of generating electricity using a wind turbine. 🚀🚀😳😳



"Just watch—one day, we will leave the children of China far behind in the field of science."#Schoolteacher #Govermentteacher#Rewa pic.twitter.com/xbuTl1lnB5 — Shiva Thakur 🔥 (@SShivathakur) April 9, 2026

The video attracted widespread condemnation from netizens, who are demanding strict action against the principal. The video also raised questions on the government's education system.

However, the principal could not be reached for comment on this matter as her phone remained switched off.

Earphones in her ears, the teacher is engrossed in conversation. Meanwhile,a child is busy fanning her.



If this isn't a mockery in the name of the education system, then what is?The video is from a government school in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cshRQsGYf4 — Rashtra lead (@RashtraLead) April 9, 2026

Investigation ordered

After the matter gained attention, Collector Pratibha Pal reprimanded District Education Officer (DEO) Ramraj Mishra and ordered an investigation.

A three-member committee has been formed to visit the school, talk to students, and submit a report for further action.

The student’s family said they belong to an underprivileged community and were afraid to complain, but admitted the behavior was inappropriate.

As the video went viral, ABVP also took the matter into cognizance and demanded strict action against the principal.

Not the first incident

In August 2025, a government school teacher was spotted getting her foot massaged by a student during school hours in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident, sparked outrage among residents after the video surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the footage was from Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Gandhinagar.

In the video, the teacher was seen sitting on a chair with one leg resting on another chair, while a student massaged her foot. Other teachers reportedly said that such incidents were not uncommon.