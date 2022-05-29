e-Paper Get App

Govindpura industrial area: Fire breaks out at defunct paint factory

Though other factories are located near fire site, no harm was reported. However, the incident spread panic among owners of neighbouring factories. Exact amount of loss due to fire remains to be calculated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe fire broke out in a defunct paint factory in Govindpura industrial area here on Saturday morning, according to official information. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted. Firefighters brought the fire under control. No human loss was reported.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Rameshwar Neel said that the cause of fire was unknown. Govindpura police said that the matter was being investigated to know the actual cause of fire. Neel further said that about 12 fire tenders were used to control fire in 3 hours.

As per the information, the factory is lying defunct for past 8 years. In 2014, UCO Bank had sealed the factory due to non-payment of loan.

