Bhopal: Government announces Rs 15 lakh for electing women unopposed in panchayats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced awards for promotion of Samras Panchayats and Adarsh (ideal) Gram Panchayats to foster development.
Gram Panchayats where office bearers will be elected unanimously will be rewarded. If the Sarpanch is elected unopposed, Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the Panchayat, Rs 7 lakh if elected unopposed for second time and Rs 15 lakh if women get elected unopposed in the entire Panchayat.
Awards will be given in 4 categories to make Panchayats ideal. Awards have been announced for financially self-reliant panchayats, panchayats that have sufficient arrangements for potable water, clean, healthy and green panchayats, women and child-friendly panchayats.
1. Jal Purna Panchayat Award
Criteria - Maximum utilisation of water under Jal Jeevan Mission
- Water conservation through public participation
- Construction of Amrit Sarovars
Three awards to panchayats in this category
1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh
2nd prize - Rs 25 lakh
3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh
2. Financially Self-Reliant Panchayat Award
Criteria - Strong taxation system to provide better services to citizens
To provide service to villagers through public cooperation, tax collection
Skill upgradation and bank linkage of SHGs
Sustainable livelihood under MGNREGA
Facility of housing, ration, gas etc to every eligible family
Three awards to panchayats in this category
1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh
2nd Prize - Rs 25 lakh
3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh
3. Women and Child Friendly Panchayat Award
Criteria- Promoting socio-economic uplift of women
Anganwadis with all resources for physical and mental development of children
No malnutrition
Drawing benefits of schemes made for welfare of girls, women
Three awards to Panchayats in this category
1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh
2nd Prize - Rs 25 lakh
3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh
4. Clean, Healthy and Green Panchayat Award
Criteria - Toilets in 100% households
- 100% implementation of schemes for solid, liquid waste management
- Maximum use of alternative sources of energy
- Work on making environment pollution-free
- Vaccination, regular health check-ups
- Health related measures of newborn babies
- Benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to eligible people
Three awards to Panchayats in this category
1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh
2nd Prize - Rs 25 lakh
3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)