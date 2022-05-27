Bhopal: Government announces Rs 15 lakh for electing women unopposed in panchayats

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced awards for promotion of Samras Panchayats and Adarsh (ideal) Gram Panchayats to foster development.

Gram Panchayats where office bearers will be elected unanimously will be rewarded. If the Sarpanch is elected unopposed, Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the Panchayat, Rs 7 lakh if elected unopposed for second time and Rs 15 lakh if women get elected unopposed in the entire Panchayat.

Awards will be given in 4 categories to make Panchayats ideal. Awards have been announced for financially self-reliant panchayats, panchayats that have sufficient arrangements for potable water, clean, healthy and green panchayats, women and child-friendly panchayats.

1. Jal Purna Panchayat Award

Criteria - Maximum utilisation of water under Jal Jeevan Mission

- Water conservation through public participation

- Construction of Amrit Sarovars

Three awards to panchayats in this category

1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh

2nd prize - Rs 25 lakh

3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh

2. Financially Self-Reliant Panchayat Award

Criteria - Strong taxation system to provide better services to citizens

To provide service to villagers through public cooperation, tax collection

Skill upgradation and bank linkage of SHGs

Sustainable livelihood under MGNREGA

Facility of housing, ration, gas etc to every eligible family

Three awards to panchayats in this category

1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh

2nd Prize - Rs 25 lakh

3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh

3. Women and Child Friendly Panchayat Award

Criteria- Promoting socio-economic uplift of women

Anganwadis with all resources for physical and mental development of children

No malnutrition

Drawing benefits of schemes made for welfare of girls, women

Three awards to Panchayats in this category

1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh

2nd Prize - Rs 25 lakh

3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh

4. Clean, Healthy and Green Panchayat Award

Criteria - Toilets in 100% households

- 100% implementation of schemes for solid, liquid waste management

- Maximum use of alternative sources of energy

- Work on making environment pollution-free

- Vaccination, regular health check-ups

- Health related measures of newborn babies

- Benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to eligible people

Three awards to Panchayats in this category

1st Prize - Rs 50 lakh

2nd Prize - Rs 25 lakh

3rd Prize - Rs 15 lakh

