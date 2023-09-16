Governor Mangubhai Patel Honoured With International Excellence Award In London

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that appreciation of excellent and extraordinary work is the basis of development of humanity. It is the responsibility of the society to appreciate the positive efforts and excellent works for the betterment of human life. He said that the initiative by the World Book of Records to honour excellence is a commendable effort to strengthen efforts for peace and harmony for the betterment of mankind.

Governor Patel was addressing the felicitation ceremony organized by the World Book of Records at the British Parliament in London. Patel was honoured with the International Excellence Award at the ceremony. Twenty distinguished personalities who made incomparable contributions to social, educational, environmental, women empowerment, spiritual, archaeological, historical, research and development and cultural activities across the world were honoured. Governor’s wife Smt. Narmadaben Patel, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale were also present in the ceremony.

Excellence does not require any certificate

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that excellence does not require any certificate, because excellent work in any field is the result of great efforts and efficiency, but to increase excellence in the practical world, it is necessary to honour talented people with records. Honouring the outstanding works inspires the youth and others to emulate the excellent works of the winners and set new records.

Recognising the extraordinary work of individuals working in various walks of life is a commendable effort. Patel congratulated the officials of the World Book of Records for their intensive efforts in identifying and documenting outstanding works across the world. Patel congratulated the distinguished personalities and said that they will continue to make better efforts for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections.

Member of Parliament UK Virendra Sharma, spiritual leader Raj Rajeshwar Guruji, psychologist Diwakar Sukul, Anuruddha, Deputy Mayor London Rakesh Aggarwal, President of World Book of Records Santosh Shukla, award winners and dignitaries were present in the program.

