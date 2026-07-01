Government's Promotion Move Splits Employee Unions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The employee unions stand divided over the government's decision to open the path for promotion with certain conditions for officials.

Some welcomed the move, while a few expressed reservations that if there was no ban on promotion, as stated by the government itself, then why were the promotions kept in abeyance for the last nine years.

Employee union leader Umashankar Tiwari said at least 1.5 lakh employees retired without promotion. "What was their fault that they could not get a promotion?” he demanded to know.

He said government held the promotion card close to its chest by stating that the promotion-related matter was pending in the High Court and Supreme Court.

The situation remains the same as no final judgment has been delivered on the petitions.

Former IAS officer and SAPAKS party leader Hiralal Trivedi said that the battle was against reservation in promotion. Any employee who challenges a reservation in promotion will get support from the party.

Another employee union leader, Ashok Pandey, said that the government decision had opened the window of promotion for employees. The decision came late but was in the employees’ interest.