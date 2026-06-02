Government To Dissolve OBC Welfare Commission Formed In 2021 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is set to dissolve the OBC Welfare Commission that studies the issues of the people belonging to backward castes.

The government has appointed the chairman of the OBC Welfare Commission, Ramkrishna Kusmaria, as the head of the OBC Commission.

The tenure of a member of the OBC Welfare Commission, Mausam Bisen, recently ended, and the government did not want to appoint anyone to the commission set up in 2021.

During the Congress rule, the government appointed JP Dhanopia chairman of the OBC Commission.

Because the commission was a constitutional body, the BJP government could not remove Dhanopia.

During that period, there was a dispute between the Congress and the BJP over whether the OBC Welfare Commission was real or the OBC Commission was real.

During the civic elections, the Supreme Court cancelled reservation because of lack of data related to the OBC.

Afterwards, the government formed the commission, which surveyed the OBC population.

Former minister Gaurishankar Bisen was the chairman of the commission, and legislator Pardeep Patel was its member.

The OBC got reservation in the civic elections on the basis of the commission's report.

Now that the necessity of the OBC Welfare Commission has ended, the government wants to run the OBC Commission, which is constitutional.