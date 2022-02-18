Government school principal suspended in Raisen for failing to submit students’ examination forms to board

BHOPAL: Principal of a government school in Raisen district was suspended after he was found guilty of not submitting the examination form of 26 students with the MP Board, said officials of the school education department.

Principal of Government High School, Umrai in Badi Block of Raisen district, Dindayal Ahirwar was suspended on Friday. Moreover, district education officer of Raisen, ML Rathoria and block education officer M Shah were issued show cause notices by the joint director of the directorate of school education.

According to the reports, as many as 26 students from the school almost missed their class 10 board exams due to the fault of the principal of the school. These students could have filled their examination forms with late fee till February 24.

These students found themselves in a spot when they didn’t get their admit cards till the last date. Special arrangements were made by the district authorities and department to enable these 26 students to appear in board exams- that saved their year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:58 PM IST