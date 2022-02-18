Bhopal: Former Chairman of MPFDC dies; attempts suicide on Feb 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Shiv Shankar Pateriya died while undergoing treatment in Bhopal on Friday.

Pateriya attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance late night on February 8.

The family members found him unconscious near farmland and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Sagar and then he was undergoing treatment in Bhopal.

In-charge of Agasaud police station, Raghvendra Singh told Free Press that statement of Pateriya was yet to be recorded. “As of now, the reason that prompted him to consume poisonous substances is unknown,” he said.

Pateriya, 61, who had contested state assembly election against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni, was arrested by police in November, 2020 after he allegedly opened fire at a person. He was released from jail on bail, a couple of months back.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MPBSE Class 12 exams begin with English paper

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:09 AM IST