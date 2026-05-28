Government Railway Police Rescues Two-Year-Old Abducted Boy In Bhopal | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who kidnapped a two-year-old boy from his mother was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bhopal, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rail) Bhopal, Ankit Jaiswal, said that on May 26, Seetu Yadav, a resident of Katni district, arrived in Bhopal alongside her husband and their two-year-old boy in search of employment. The family camped near platform number one of the station premises. Yadav remained at the spot with the toddler while her husband left to search for work.

During this time, an unidentified man approached them and began playing with the child. He later asked for permission to play further with the boy. Taking advantage of a brief distraction, the man suddenly snatched the boy and fled from the platform.

The matter was immediately reported to the railway police. After scanning closed-circuit television footage, investigators discovered that the suspect had boarded a train heading towards Itarsi.

Acting swiftly on the tracking data, the GRP team intercepted the locomotive and arrested the suspect as soon as he stepped off the train carriage. Following the arrest, the rescued boy was safely handed back to his mother.