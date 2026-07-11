Government Hospitals To Go Paperless From Nov 1, To Be Connected To AI | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is set to take a major decision on the hospitals run by it. The health department will make all hospitals paperless from November 1.

As part of the plan, the department will make a few hospitals paperless on August 15, for which preparations are underway.

Now, the doctors will give prescriptions, prepare reports, and do all work through e-files to help the department headquarters to know what is happening in hospitals across the state.

According to sources, together with making the hospitals paperless, the health department plans to connect the health facilities with AI.

Each government doctor will get a tablet containing a list of medicines to be given to patients suffering from different diseases.

There will be a list of medicines on the basis of their availability. The doctors will prescribe drugs to the patients on the basis of the availability of medicines.

After the completion of the process, the patients will get medicines, the slips of which will reach their mobile phones from the hospitals.

Similarly, the hospitals will do purchases and other work through e-files. According to a senior officer of the health department, the plan is ready, and a presentation of it will be made before the chief minister.

Once the chief minister gives the green signal, it will be initially implemented as a pilot project in a few hospitals and across the state afterwards, he said.