Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director Orders Probe Into Sacks, PP Bags In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Managing Director of the Civil Supplies Corporation, Bhaskar Lakshakar, has directed the officials to check the quality of sacks and PP bags after receiving instructions from the chairman of the corporation, KP Yadav.

After 86,000 quintals of wheat went missing, there were complaints about the quality of sacks and PP bags used by the corporation to pack food grains.

To probe the case, a team has been set up under the general manager (procurement). AGM SC Hedau has been given the charge of probe in Sehore, Ujjain, and Ratlam. Similarly, AGM Jyoti Chokse will probe the case in Vidisha, Narmadapuram, and Dewas districts. Manager Hemraj More will investigate the case in Bhopal, Raisen, and Narsinghpur districts.

The officials have directed probe team to submit the probe report within five days and attach the photographs of the PP bags and sacks to the report.

Because of the war between the USA and Iran, there is an acute shortage of PP bags and sacks. In this situation, the corporation floated a tender and purchased PP bags and sacks in hurry.

As the quality of those bags has raised questions, the corporation decided to set up an inquiry team to probe the case and act against the guilty on the basis of the probe report.