Government Doctors Oppose Privatisation Of Health Services In MP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Not only voluntary organisations but also government doctors and medical college teachers have expressed their reservations over the state government's decision to hand over 18 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the Rewa, Dewas and Guna districts to private entities.

A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister and the health minister, demanding the immediate revocation of the decision.

The key organisations that have signed the memorandum include the Medical Education Federation (MTA), MP Medical Teachers Association (MPMTA), Government Autonomous Medical Federation, MP Medical Officers Association (MPMOA), ESI, MP Junior Doctors Association, MP Nursing Officers Association, MP Contractual Doctors Association, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Public Health and Medical Education Employees' Welfare Committee, MP ASHA Sahyogini Shramik Sangh and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (Madhya Pradesh and India).

MTA president Dr Rakesh Malviya, addressing media persons on Sunday, said, "In 2015, the model of running Alirajpur District Hospital and Jobat Community Health Centre by private entities did not succeed and the government had to withdraw it.

Similarly, the 2020-21 proposal by NITI Aayog to privatise district hospitals could not proceed due to nationwide opposition. In 2024-25 as well, attempts to privatise district hospitals in MP faced widespread opposition."

Amulya Nidhi, national convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan highlighted the severe shortage of healthcare personnel in the state. "Out of 5,543 sanctioned posts for specialist doctors, 3,698 are vacant; similarly, 2,689 out of 6,513 medical officer posts and 481 out of 728 dental medical officer posts remain unfilled.

This acute shortage of health institutions and doctors poses a serious challenge to the provision of quality and accessible healthcare services in the state,"Nidhi said.