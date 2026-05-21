Government Clears Shiksha Ghar Yojana For Dropouts; The Scheme Aims To Reconnect Students With Formal Education From The 2026-27 Session | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has given approval to launch the ‘Shiksha Ghar Yojana’ to reconnect dropout students with formal education.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav approved the proposal during a review meeting and directed the School Education Department to implement the scheme from the 2026-2027 academic session. Yadav reviewed the schemes and activities of the department during the meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday.

The Chief Minister stressed that the school education department and the Women and Child Development Department should work together for the first time in the state’s history to improve early childhood education and ensure quality learning for children from the foundational stage.

Yadav instructed district education officers to hold meetings with local MLAs to improve facilities in schools across their respective assembly constituencies.

During the meeting, Yadav also instructed officials to include the biography of Emperor Vikramaditya in the school curriculum and asked them to complete the related process at the earliest. He asked officials to complete all preparations before the new academic session beginning on June 16.

He said schools achieving 100% results, as well as those securing over 90% to 95% results, should be honoured. During the meeting, discussion was held on preparing a detailed action plan to popularise the concept of Sandipani schools among the public. He also directed officials to prepare an engaging book on the life of Guru Sandipani.

Yadav further directed that vocational training should also be introduced in schools. Students of high school and higher secondary classes should be taught agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and other employment-oriented subjects. He suggested linking regional self-help groups with schools wherever possible.

He further suggested organising health check-up camps, driving licence camps and coaching facilities for major competitive examinations in schools.

Yadav directed officials to complete the recruitment process of guest teachers before July 1 and ensure all preparations are completed before the session begins.

He further announced that from July 1 till Guru Purnima on July 29, schools across the state would organise “Teacher Vandana” programmes in the presence of parents and public representatives.