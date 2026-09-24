Government Bus Services Return To MP After 21-Year Gap; CM, Gadkari To Launch Sugam Parivahan Seva With 351 Buses In Saven Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Tomorrow (Friday) will be a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. The state government is relaunching public transport bus services after a gap of 21 years,” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Thursday.

In 1995, the process to close down the ‘MP Road Transport Corporation’ was started and it was finally shut down in 2005.

After a long gap, buses under government supervision will once again connect villages with cities across the state. CM Mohan Yadav and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva at a state-level programme at BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal by flagging off 351 intercity and intracity buses in seven cities.

The CM added that this initiative will feature a modern and unique model, introducing various types of bus services, including e-buses, to every city and district in a phased manner.

To enhance passenger convenience, the project will develop bus stops, bus terminals and a robust control system equipped with modern electronic infrastructure.

Bus operations to be based on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model

The service will strengthen bus connectivity in urban and rural areas, with the target of providing transport services to 75% of gram panchayats across the state.

351 buses in seven cities to be flagged off

A total of 351 intercity and intracity buses in seven cities will be flagged off. The cities include Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni and Bhind.

Yearly plan

2,500 to 3,000 buses to be added every year

The state has set a target of operating 15,000 buses by 2031.

The target for the first year is 1,500 buses, after which approximately 2,500 to 3,000 buses will be added every year.

Key features

· Real-time monitoring: Bus operations, location and adherence to schedules will be monitored in real time through an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS).

· Command and control centres: Command and control centres have been established.

· CCTV surveillance: Every bus will be equipped with CCTV cameras, with special emphasis on the safety of passengers, particularly women and children.

· Panic buttons: Buses will have panic buttons to provide immediate assistance to passengers in emergencies.

· Live vehicle tracking: The live location of every bus will be available through Vehicle Location Tracking Devices.

· Passenger Information System: Passengers will have access to essential information related to bus operations and their journey through a Passenger Information System.

· Technical training for drivers: Bus drivers will receive technical training in line with modern technology and safe traffic management practices.