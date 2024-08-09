'Got Good Response From Investors In Bengaluru,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who was in Bengaluru for the 'Invest MP' initiative, has said that he got a good response from the investors he met in Karnataka's capital city as part of the effort to bring more investments to his state.

"Today was a big day for me. As part of the investors' summit for Madhya Pradesh, we organised a road show and we even interacted with investors. We got a good response from them," Yadav told ANI on Thursday.

He also congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey Team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain.

"Today is also memorable because the Indian Hockey Team won a bronze medal for the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' in Bengaluru and said that the investment made by the industrialists in the state would be profitable.

A two-day interactive session seeking investment was held as a pre-event of the "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025." GIS-2025 is proposed to be organised in Bhopal on February 7 and 8 next year.

Addressing the session, CM Yadav said, "There has been study progress in all sectors in the state. Whatever is necessary for business, the state government is ready to make all the appropriate arrangements. Madhya Pradesh is inviting industrialists for industry and investment. The investment made by industrialists in Madhya Pradesh will be profitable." "Madhya Pradesh is currently known as a surplus energy state, renewable energy contributes 23 per cent to energy production. There are ample possibilities in IT, energy and tourism. There are ample possibilities in the fields of religious-health tourism as well as education, MSME, and food processing.

"Additionally, Madhya Pradesh has the highest growth rate in agriculture. Along with supplying the highest amount of wheat in the country, the state is also a leader in pulse production. The state has made a lot of progress in the field of horticulture in a short time," he added.