 MP: Mohan Yadav Gets Biz Proposal Worth Rs 3,200 Cr During Bengaluru Trip; Four MoUs Inked With IT Firms
Most of the proposals are associated with investment in food processing, manufacturing and IT sector. Nearly 500 people took part in an interactive session – Invest MP. Besides, over 30 industrialists held one-to-one meeting with Yadav.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
MoU signed with Electronic Industries Association of India in the interactive session of Invest-Madhya Pradesh held in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has got a proposal for investment worth Rs 3,200 crore during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s two-day trip to Bengaluru.

The companies, like  LAPP India, Cocoa Cola, AGI, Keynes Technology and Purvasha Group, offered investment proposals.

In the IT sector, MoUs were signed with MP State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (MPSEDC), India Electronics Semiconductor Association, TII Global, Electronic Industries Association of India and Association of Jio Special Industries.

Yadav held a round-table conference with the representatives of space technology sector, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), Global Capability Centres, Apparel Industry and IT IT IS and ESDM sector.

IT, energy, tourism, food processing, other sectors have enormous scope

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who interacted with the representatives of many industries, has said MP is known for surplus energy state.

Nearly 23% of energy is produced through renewable energy, Yadav said, adding that along with IT and energy sectors, there is a scope for investment in tourism segment.

Besides, there are opportunities for investment in religious and health tourism, education, MSME and food processing sectors.

MP is playing a pioneering role not only in wheat production but also in growing pulses, he said.

There is a scope for setting up units in all the sectors, he said. 

