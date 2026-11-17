Good News For Madhya Pradesh Bus Passengers As High Court Clears Interstate Bus Permits For 5 States | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of the High Court (HC) has recently upheld the state government's notification concerning the reconstitution of the State Transport Authority, declaring it valid and in accordance with the law.

The court dismissed the petition challenging the validity of the State Transport Authority, lifting the stay imposed on it.

The petition had challenged the formation of the State Transport Authority, and the High Court had previously issued interim stay orders on June 16, 2026, and Aug 20, 2026, which had prevented the authority from functioning in a statutory capacity.

A division bench comprising Justice GS Ahluwalia and Justice Anuradha Shukla ruled that the notification issued by the state government on Aug 10, 2026, is valid and in compliance with the law.

Due to the stay on the constitution of the State Transport Authority, permits for Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh were neither being issued nor renewed.

With the State Transport Authority now fully operational, permits can once again be issued on routes covered under the inter-state reciprocal transport agreements executed between Madhya Pradesh and other states.

This will facilitate the issuance and renewal of permits for bus operators from Madhya Pradesh to operate inter-state bus services to these five states.

Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Sugam Parivahan Seva', routes across seven zones - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar and Ujjain - are to be formulated to facilitate the operation of inter-regional bus services.

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