'Good Governance, Excellent Infra & Women Empowerment…’ MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails PM Narendra Modi On 12 Years Of Govt-- VIDEO

infrastructure | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended an event in Bhopal to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Notably, PM Modi achieved this historic milestone on June 10 and completed 4,399 days in office.

CM Yadav highlighted development works and achievements of the Modi government on his official X handle, stating that the Prime Minister has given new direction to youth power over the past 12 years.

'अमृत पीढ़ी, समर्थ भारत' के शिल्पकार आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने विगत 12 वर्षों में युवा शक्ति को नई दिशा दी है।



भारत का युवा Job Seeker नहीं, बल्कि Job Creator बना है। विज्ञान से लेकर खेल के मैदान तक, अंतरिक्ष से लेकर ड्रोन तकनीक तक हमारी युवा शक्ति हर क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/vV26ZMfXRK — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 13, 2026

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable progress in public welfare, good governance, infrastructure, digitalisation, women’s empowerment, farmer welfare, employment, and technology over the last 12 years.

Speaking to media persons in Bhopal alongside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Yadav said the country is moving rapidly towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Several BJP leaders, including state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, were also present on the occasion.

‘India becomes job creator’

CM Yadav further explained, “India's youth is no longer a Job Seeker, but rather a Job Creator. From science to the sports fields, from space to drone technology, our youth power is raising the flag of its talent, hard work, and leadership in every field.”

“MUDRA loans exceeding ₹12 lakh crore, 3075% unicorn growth, skill training for over 6 crore youth, and through 19 job fairs, appointment letters have been provided to more than 12.5 lakh youth. These milestones are a testament to the strength of the Amrit generation of the new India,” he concluded.

MP sees industrial development

CM Mohan Yadav said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh has been reaching new heights in industrial development.

The PM MITRA Park in Dhar is a good example of this success, with all plots already allotted and infrastructure development work progressing rapidly.