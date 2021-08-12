Going digital: Madhya Pradesh police launch trial run of e-FIR

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Police started a massive e-FIR trial run from SCRB Police Headquarters on Thursday. Any person who has suffered a vehicle theft (up to Rs 15 lakh) and monetary theft (worth Rs one lakh) can lodge an First Information Report (FIR) on the websites of Madhya Pradesh, said Additional Director General of Police (SCRB) Chanchal Shekhar while sharing the details of the E-FIR with the media persons. The e-FIR can be lodged only if the accused is unknown and there has been no use of force, elaborated the officer.

The online complaint can be lodged at https://mppolice. gov.in, Citizen Portal https://citizen.mppolice.gov.in, and by logging in through Mobile App (MPECOP).

The new imitative will enable the citizen to register their FIR without visiting the police station. Necessary instructions have been given to all the police stations in this regard, said the official.

The E-FIR facility will be available 24X7 and after taking immediate action on the complaint, the matter can be resolved within a specific time limit. This will reduce the time taken to get the insurance amount in cases of vehicle theft and citizens will be constantly aware of the action being taken in the case.

Various institutions, such as SCRB and MAPIT have been actively involved in developing the e-FIR structure. Since trial runs of software is necessary before implementing a project on a large scale, the MP police too started its e-FIR trial run today. Apart from this, social media web pages of all the districts have been prepared through which press notes and social media information can be easily made available. The website of any district can be accessed at mppolice.gov.in.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:45 PM IST