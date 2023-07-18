Girl Rescued From Borewell In MP's Vidisha District, Rushed To Hospital: Official

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A little girl who slipped into a borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday was rescued and rushed to a hospital in Sironj town, an official said.

The girl, aged about two years, was being taken to the hospital to examine her condition, said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary.

The incident occurred at Kajari Barkheda village, some 90 km from the district headquarters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lalit Singh Dangur said that the girl fell into the borewell while playing outside her home in the morning.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, who is also the in-charge of the district, had said officials were directed to start the rescue operation immediately.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)