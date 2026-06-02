Giribala, Son Sent To Judicial Remand Till June 16; Both Will Be Kept In ‘Special Cell ’ In Jail Due To Life Threat | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Tuesday, has sent former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial remand till June 16 in the Twisha Sharma death case. CBI produced both in the court of JMFC Shobhna Bhalave after their CBI remand ended today.

Giribala raised the issue of the attack on Samarth in court, Jabalpur. She blamed advocates of Twisha for the attack when Samarth went to surrender in the District Court, Jabalpur.

Secondly, Giribala raised the issue of a media trial being carried on by Twisha's advocates. Giribala raised serious objections in court regarding the "media trial".

She stated that wherever she goes, the media follows her, and this has created a threat to her safety. Giribala also requested the court to impose a ban on media coverage.

Giribala also raised questions regarding the process of "scene recreation". She alleged that the police dropped her off three houses away from the actual location, while footage of the event was provided to the media.

She argued that if such a procedure was deemed necessary, the vehicle could have been driven directly up to her house. She termed this entire process as improper and registered her objection to the methods employed during the investigation.

Later on, the media was told to vacate the court corridor before Giribala and Samarth were taken out from court for judicial remand.

Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who appeared on behalf of Twisha's side, said, “Judicial remand till June 16 has been given for both Giribala and Samarth. Giribala blamed us for the attack on Samarth. I clarified to the court what happened in Jabalpur.

Samarth was absconding and was sitting in the courtroom of the district judge, so I raised the issue before the media. We never attacked Samarth in Jabalpur.”

Advocate Ankur Pandey, who appeared for Twisha, said, “Giribala and Samarth will be kept in a Special Cell in jail during judicial custody due to a threat to their lives. Giribala has been a district judge and a judge of various courts like POCSO and Family Court, so it will be risky for her. A Special Cell will be provided for both in jail.”