Gifts for G20 delegates in Madhya Pradesh: Gond paintings, coffee-table books, handicraft items to be presented

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to wow the G20 delegates with its cultural legacy and natural richness. Gond paintings, coffee-table books on the state and traditional handloom and handicrafts products will be gifted to G20 delegates.

Performances showcasing state’s folk and tribal culture will be staged in the evenings for the delegates. The meetings will be held in Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Khajuraho and Mandu.

India assumed presidency of G20 for a year from December 1 this year and meetings of the representatives from the group of 20 countries will be held in 32 locations in the country in January-February next year. Of these, four are in Madhya Pradesh.

At the national level, the Union Culture Ministry is coordinating the whole exercise. In Madhya Pradesh, Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla will be the nodal officer to conduct meetings.

Sources said that Gond tribal and other paintings, including landscape works, zardozi products and other items showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage would be gifted to the delegates.

The State Tourism Board has also been involved. According to sources, two coffee table books will be presented to delegates. One of them is Wild MP - a book on mesmerising wildlife and forests of state and the other is, MP from Above.

Cultural programmes will be held at all the meeting venues. The details are being worked out. Aim is to give visitors a taste of state’s culture, traditions and history.

Samples sent

We have sent samples of gifts to be presented to G2- delegates to Union Culture Ministry. We will finalise them after Centre’s consent.

- Anubha Shrivastava, Commissioner, Handloom and Handicrafts

