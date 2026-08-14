Gen Z Sees Delhi, Jharkhand Protests Through A Different Lens | FP Photo

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar and the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch-led protest in Jharkhand can't be compared as the former was about a national issue while the latter is about a state-level issue, say Gen Z students in Bhopal and Indore.

The NEET paper leak and JPSC paper leak cannot be treated on a par, they said.

When asked whether the political parties were adopting double standards with regard to the two protests, they said that while it is true that the key Opposition parties like the Congress and the AAP are not as enthusiastically participating in the Jharkhand protest as they did in the Jantar Mantar protest, the political parties have their own agendas and they work according to them.

Niraj Raj, a 21-year-old student, was of the opinion that the government should listen to the Jharkhand students. No anti-national slogans are being raised there. In contrast, at Jantar Mantar, anti-national slogans were raised. The Jharkhand protest is purely apolitical. The students are not raising communal or casteist issues. If the Gen Z students are protesting, they are doing it for the right reasons. He said that the students should keep away from political parties.

Aditya Sharma (26) was of the opinion that there is bound to be a difference in scale of opposition and coverage of the two protests, with one being against irregularities in a national-level exam and another affecting a state.

Social activist Deepika (30) said that political parties seemed more supportive of the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, while the response in Jharkhand appeared different. Nishi Pandey said that the Jantar Mantar protest was used by the political parties to swell their vote bank.

Twenty-year-old student Prateek Raj said that many political parties were involved in the Delhi protest. Several parties of different ideologies had supported the movement. But that is not happening in Jharkhand; overall, the students are protesting against the failure of the governments, which is good.

Pragya Bakshi (28) was of the view that political parties are treating the two protests differently. Apurva Shandilya (22), a student, said that political parties work according to their own perception of what will help them win the support of the people. They cannot be expected to have the same attitude towards every protest or movement.

Harshita Tomar (20) was of the view that the Opposition parties should speak up about both the Delhi and Jharkhand protests. Right now, it just looks like they’re pushing their own political agenda.

Rishi Niranjan, “The Jharkhand protests raise questions about how public figures choose the causes they associate themselves with. A protest in the national capital naturally receives more media attention, but students protesting for nearly three weeks also deserve public scrutiny and visibility. If celebrities want to influence young audiences, their engagement should extend beyond issues that already dominate national headlines.”

Saket Patel, “For aspirants, the Jharkhand issue is directly connected to careers, years of preparation and questions about the recruitment system. It is therefore difficult to ignore the contrast between the strong public presence of celebrities at high-profile protests and their limited visibility here. Gen Z expects influential personalities to apply the same standard of concern to issues affecting ordinary students.”

Medhashri Gupta, “Public figures have the right to choose which causes they support, but consistency matters. When prominent personalities participate in a protest against the Prime Minister in Delhi while a student movement in Jharkhand receives comparatively little attention, young people are bound to question the difference. The issue is not political allegiance, but whether solidarity is being applied selectively.”

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“Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal openly supported the Jantar Mantar protest, while in Jharkhand Rahul Gandhi has largely limited himself to tweets. Political calculations may be involved. Protests are necessary because otherwise governments start thinking they are god.”

Mahak Pandey, 20, student

“The NEET paper leak was a nationwide issue, so the movement received support across the country. The JPSC issue is state-specific, but protests remain important. Students are simply demanding that competitive examinations be conducted fairly and without irregularities.”

Khushi Rathore, student

“What concerns me is the difference in visibility when young people raise issues. Political leaders, actors and celebrities were vocal about Jantar Mantar, while the 19-day Jharkhand protest received far less attention. Gen Z notices these inconsistencies and questions selective solidarity.”

Pujita Arora

“Celebrities and public figures have a huge platform, so their silence can also become a statement. When they participate in one protest but remain absent from another involving students and recruitment concerns, it raises questions about selective solidarity.”

Jatin Chawl