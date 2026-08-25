Gayatri Pariwar Takes Raksha Bandhan Campaign Global, Sends 10 Lakh Resolution Cards Promoting Women’s Safety, De-Addiction and Environment | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Moving beyond the traditional custom of tying threads and exchanging gifts, Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar, Bhopal, has launched a nationwide initiative this Raksha Bandhan, urging children and youth to commit to environmental protection, the respect and safety of women, and de-addiction.

More than 10 lakh resolution cards featuring slogans have been dispatched across 12 states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Additionally, the cards have been sent to Australia, the US (New Jersey), Canada and Nepal.

The two-page card features slogans and key social messages addressed to brothers and sisters.

The resolution card urges youth to look beyond protecting only their own sisters, calling on brothers to respect every girl and woman in society.

It also highlights how substance abuse destroys intellect, health, character, and domestic peace, urging brothers to pledge to remain drug-free and guide their peers away from addiction.

It includes a call to action to plant trees, nurture them, and keep the earth green.

According to Gayatri Shaktipeeth Bhopal district coordinator Ramesh Nagar, the awareness campaign began on July 1 and will continue till a day before Raksha Bandhan.

“We started the drive in 2014 but it was limited to Bhopal and later Madhya Pradesh. This is the first time we are running it across 12 states and abroad,” he added.