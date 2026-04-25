Gastroenterologists Raise Concern Over Risk Of Misdiagnosis Amid Similar Symptoms At Big Update 2026 Infecon Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Experts have raised concerns as symptoms of infection and inflammation often appear similar, thereby increasing the risk of misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

Accurate diagnostic testing combined with clinical acumen enables better decision-making. Subsequently, concerns were raised regarding the rising incidents of resistant infections.

These were some of the views shared by the experts at Big Update 2026 InfECON organise by Bhopal Institute of Gastroenterology and Gastrocare Multi-speciality Hospital on Saturday.

Experts shared their experiences regarding critical topics like cholangitis, H. pylori infection, liver abscesses and Hepatitis B. There was an open and extensive discussion on complex patient case studies, new clinical guidelines and successful treatment modalities.

They highlighted that the indiscriminate use of antibiotics is causing bacteria to develop resistance to these medications, a trend that could evolve into a severe crisis in the near future.

Dr Rajesh Gupta from Hyderabad said, "Gastrointestinal infections rank among the fastest-growing health challenges today, driven primarily by contaminated food, unsafe water, poor sanitation and the indiscriminate use of antibiotics."