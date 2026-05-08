Garbage Dump Near Park, Garden Supervisor Suspended During A Surprise Inspection By Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up efforts to improve the city’s cleanliness ranking.

During a surprise inspection on Friday morning, municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain found large heaps of garbage dumped inside and around Saryu Sarovar Park in ward number 68 under Zone 16, prompting immediate disciplinary action against officials responsible for the area.

Expressing displeasure, Jain said that the site was gradually turning into an unauthorised garbage dumping zone despite ongoing sanitation drives across the city.

Calling it a case of gross negligence in sanitation management and park maintenance, Jain ordered immediate suspension of Gopal Ahirwar, gardener-cum-watchman and garden supervisor of Zone 16. During the suspension period, his headquarters has been shifted to Adamapur dumping site.

The BMC commissioner also issued show-cause notice to Manoj Bhammarkar, assistant health officer incharge of Zone 16 and Prashant Patel, assistant nodal officer for Swachh Survekshan in ward number 68. In the notices, the officials were held accountable for the deteriorating condition of the park and the accumulation of waste at a prominent public location.

The notices stated that the incident amounted to negligence in official duties and violation of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules. Both officials have been directed to appear before the commissioner within two days and submit their explanations.