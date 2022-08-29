Ganjbasoda bridge closed for traffic

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Vidisha district collector Umashankar Bhargava, has ordered the closure of Ganjbasoda bridge, built over Betwa river, for traffic. The bridge connects the district to Sironj. The collector took the decision after taking cognisance of a report presented by the Divisional Manager of MP Road Development Corporation Limited.

The report stated that Betwa river was in spate due to incessant rain received in the district last week. After the Divisional Manager of MPRDC inspected the bridge, he found Betwa river flowing 15 feet over the bridge.

Post inspection, the Divisional Manager presented a report in this regard to the collector. Following this, the collector issued orders to prohibit traffic flow on the bridge and has also directed the officials of the department concerned to take action so that the bridge can be reopened for traffic soon.

