Ganjbasoda: A ‘model’ station without facilities

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Ganjbasoda railway station has the status of a model station and has stoppage for more than two dozen long- distance trains. Thousands of commuters undertake journeys to far-flung areas every day from here.

But to one’s utmost surprise, passengers are provided little facilities here due to negligence of the railway administration and their disinterest towards work.

Passengers have to travel a distance of about hundred to five hundred metres on platforms without shedding under scorching heat and rain as soon as they get off the train, the residents ruled.

“As soon as we enter the station, we have to face stray animals and people who act like crazy. They attack us and we have to run for our lives,” said Atish Agrawal, a local.

Several complaints have been filed at the office of the station master, but to no avail. There are locks hanging outside offices and even waiting halls, he said.

The toilet meant for the disabled has not been opened in years and the handicapped passengers are compelled to litter around the platform itself. The hand pumps installed on the platforms to facilitate water have also become a showpiece, a commuter said.

Dozens of trains coming from Delhi and Mumbai stop at the station. But the management has no means to identify which platform they will stop at. The commuters miss their trains and get injured in the rush due to confusion, he added.

Even after getting the status of a model station, display boards of coaches have not been installed. Passengers have to run front and back with their luggage in search of their compartments, Agrawal said.