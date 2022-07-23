e-Paper Get App

Ganj Basoda: Spurious insecticides sold to farmers, no action by administration

Farmers say the sale of spurious insecticides was underway on a large scale in the town.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A number of pesticide sellers appear to be duping farmers while the Department of Agriculture remains a mute spectator to all this, as per farmers’ complaints.

Farmers say the sale of spurious insecticides was underway on a large scale in the town. Due to lack of action, they are running their activities with impunity, as per farmers.

At present, farmers need insecticides to spray on kharif crops including soyabean. As per farmers, dealers dupe them almost every year and they feel cheated as insecticide bought from the market hardly has any effect on the crops. This is the reason there is a mushroom growth of pesticide shops in the town, many of whom don’t have a licence.

Taking advantage of semi literate farmers, traders who cheat the farmers make lofty claims before them that if they purchase insecticide from their shops, their crops would be saved from infestation.

