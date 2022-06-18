Ganj Basoda: Lack of parking space leads to traffic jams, road mishaps

Representative Photo |

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent traffic jams on almost all the major routes of the city have become the order of the day in Ganj Basoda, thanks to the lack of proper parking facilities here.

The traffic police personnel who also found it hard to deal with the situation say that it is the responsibility of the civic body to provide parking space for two and four-wheelers so that the traffic jams should come down but the civic body officials do not show any interest in resolving this problem.

The situation in-front of government buildings, nationalised and private banks is horrible due to encroachments by road-side vendors from the past many decades creating trouble for the staff of these offices as well as the locals visiting here. The roads outside these offices remain so congested, as people visiting these offices have to look for parking space for their vehicles. Besides, their vehicles used to remain parked here for several hours, which narrowed down the width of roads.

Same is the situation outside big shops located from Sironj Chouraha to station road and Gandhi Chowk, where people visiting market areas for shopping used to park their vehicles for several hours on road wherever they found a place.

Locals blame officials of municipal corporations as well as traffic police for this problem because even after repeated demand, civic body persons do not arrange proper parking zones in the city whereas traffic personnel only use to mint money from vehicle owners by imposing fines on them.

Illegal parking also leads to road accidents

The route from Bareth Road to Tyonda used to remain congested due to irregular parking of vehicles. While overtaking, many two-wheeler riders have met road accidents here. Earlier, civic body officials with the help of police personnel carried out an anti-encroachment drive outside the court premises. However, later the situation became the same here.